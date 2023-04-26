Baird Maintains Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Raytheon Technologies is 111.46. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of 101.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Raytheon Technologies is 73,253MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

Raytheon Technologies Declares $0.55 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $101.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raytheon Technologies. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.62%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 1,466,627K shares. The put/call ratio of RTX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 80,725K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,791K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 52,461K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,676K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 24.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,680K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 42,328K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,602K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,219K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,499K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Raytheon Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See all Raytheon Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.