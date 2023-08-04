Baird Maintains Ranpak Holdings Corp - (PACK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Ranpak Holdings Corp - (NYSE:PACK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.55% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ranpak Holdings Corp - is 5.78. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.55% from its latest reported closing price of 6.39.

The projected annual revenue for Ranpak Holdings Corp - is 367MM, an increase of 14.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ranpak Holdings Corp -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACK is 0.21%, a decrease of 36.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 81,717K shares. The put/call ratio of PACK is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JS Capital Management holds 30,531K shares representing 37.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Capital Management holds 4,630K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,094K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 80.68% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 2,923K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 2,782K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

Additional reading:

