Baird Maintains Ranpak Holdings Corp - (PACK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Ranpak Holdings Corp - (NYSE:PACK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ranpak Holdings Corp - is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 173.21% from its latest reported closing price of 3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Ranpak Holdings Corp - is 367MM, an increase of 12.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ranpak Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACK is 0.32%, an increase of 93.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 82,561K shares. The put/call ratio of PACK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JS Capital Management holds 30,531K shares representing 37.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Capital Management holds 4,630K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,247K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 62.92% over the last quarter.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA holds 3,023K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 62.66% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,669K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACK by 71.67% over the last quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

