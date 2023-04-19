Baird Maintains Premier Inc - (PINC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Premier Inc - (NASDAQ:PINC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Inc - is $40.34. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $32.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Inc - is $1,436MM, an increase of 5.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.69.

Premier Inc - Declares $0.21 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $32.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCAAX - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 52.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 35.57% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 76K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing a decrease of 376.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 80.58% over the last quarter.

RNMC - Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 51.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRSZX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 3.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINC is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 91,745K shares. The put/call ratio of PINC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Premier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

See all Premier Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.