Baird Maintains Premier Inc - (PINC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Premier Inc - (NASDAQ:PINC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Inc - is 34.91. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 59.46% from its latest reported closing price of 21.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Inc - is 1,538MM, an increase of 15.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINC is 0.20%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 92,443K shares. The put/call ratio of PINC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,667K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,514K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 3,372K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 15.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,111K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 9.70% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 2,556K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares, representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Premier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.