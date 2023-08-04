Baird Maintains Portillos Inc - (PTLO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Portillos Inc - (NASDAQ:PTLO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portillos Inc - is 28.90. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.13% from its latest reported closing price of 19.51.

The projected annual revenue for Portillos Inc - is 690MM, an increase of 10.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portillos Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTLO is 0.09%, a decrease of 33.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.68% to 46,605K shares. The put/call ratio of PTLO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Partners holds 6,084K shares representing 11.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165K shares, representing a decrease of 34.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 305.30% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,945K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,651K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,240K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Blair William holds 1,499K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 50.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 143.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 37.73% over the last quarter.

Portillos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portillo's Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salads, burgers, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cake, and milkshakes. As of June 27, 2021, it owned and operated 67 restaurants in Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and California. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

