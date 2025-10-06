Baird Maintains Polaris (PII) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Polaris (NYSE:PII) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.21% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Polaris is $50.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $72.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.21% from its latest reported closing price of $64.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 9,577MM, an increase of 37.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.11%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.06% to 75,879K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,771K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 10.20% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,838K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 13.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,406K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWWM holds 2,401K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 2.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,757K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 83.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.13% over the last quarter.

