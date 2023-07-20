News & Insights

Stocks
PAY

Baird Maintains Paymentus Holdings Inc - (PAY) Outperform Recommendation

July 20, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Paymentus Holdings Inc - (NYSE:PAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is 10.64. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of 10.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is 623MM, an increase of 17.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 13.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.07%, a decrease of 90.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 22,977K shares. PAY / Paymentus Holdings Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PAY / Paymentus Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Franklin Resources holds 3,345K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 76.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 8.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,224K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company holds 2,381K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.