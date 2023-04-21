Baird Maintains Paymentus Holdings Inc - (PAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Paymentus Holdings Inc - (NYSE:PAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.81% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is $10.46. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.81% from its latest reported closing price of $8.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings Inc - is $623MM, an increase of 25.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,157K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,855K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 16.14% over the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNTC - Direxion Daily FinTech Bull 2X Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Vetamer Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 123K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 21.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 32.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.68%, an increase of 48.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 23,486K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

See all Paymentus Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.