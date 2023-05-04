Baird Maintains Parsons (PSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parsons is 50.39. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 45.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parsons is 4,507MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parsons. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSN is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 109,136K shares. The put/call ratio of PSN is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 62,589K shares representing 59.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,182K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,086K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,208K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,813K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,268K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSN by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Parsons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities.

See all Parsons regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.