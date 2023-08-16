Baird Maintains ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from its latest reported closing price of 8.73.

The projected annual revenue for ORIC Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORIC is 0.34%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.15% to 40,923K shares. The put/call ratio of ORIC is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 3,568K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,418K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,979K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,761K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 44.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 57.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,268K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 20.72% over the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ORIC Pharmaceuticalsis a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California.

