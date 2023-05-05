Baird Maintains NV5 Global (NVEE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NV5 Global is 148.56. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.43% from its latest reported closing price of 93.77.

The projected annual revenue for NV5 Global is 866MM, an increase of 10.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in NV5 Global. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVEE is 0.30%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 13,024K shares. The put/call ratio of NVEE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cercano Management holds 1,240K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 922K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 406K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 380K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel holds 317K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEE by 99.92% over the last quarter.

NV5 Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.

