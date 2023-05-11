Baird Maintains Novanta (NOVT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novanta is 167.28. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.91% from its latest reported closing price of 164.15.

The projected annual revenue for Novanta is 925MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novanta. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVT is 0.35%, an increase of 11.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 46,418K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVT is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,491K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVT by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,418K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVT by 106,057.34% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,289K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVT by 99.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,102K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVT by 8.51% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,058K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVT by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Novanta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers ('OEMs') a competitive advantage. Novanta combines deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to its customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success.

