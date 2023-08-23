Baird Maintains Nordson (NDSN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordson is 264.52. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of 235.70.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is 2,702MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 47,165K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,148K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 24.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,596K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 12.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,376K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 4.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,349K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 8.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,255K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Nordson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

