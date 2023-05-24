Baird Maintains Nordson (NDSN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordson is 256.87. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of 219.58.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is 2,702MM, an increase of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.23%, a decrease of 18.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.32% to 47,533K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,095K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,566K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,337K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 17.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,327K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 4.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,243K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Nordson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

