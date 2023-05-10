Baird Maintains Natera (NTRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is 76.58. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 44.49% from its latest reported closing price of 53.00.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,010MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.41%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.67% to 131,089K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 8,973K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,781K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,203K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,570K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 4,390K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 48.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 86.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,155K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,101K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Natera Background Information



Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

