Baird Maintains MYR Group (MYRG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is 126.82. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of 117.93.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is 3,107MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.19%, an increase of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 17,069K shares. The put/call ratio of MYRG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 816K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing a decrease of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 16.17% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 665K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing a decrease of 23.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 665K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 635K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 16.19% over the last quarter.

MYR Group Background Information

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

