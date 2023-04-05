Baird Maintains MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.62. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of $84.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is $3,869MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.15.

MSC Industrial Direct Declares $0.79 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $84.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 44K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 38.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 66K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 60.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 363.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.25%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 48,138K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

See all MSC Industrial Direct regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.