Baird Maintains MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (MSM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (NYSE:MSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 100.37. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of 94.29.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 3,869MM, a decrease of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.26%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 48,019K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,926K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 8.82% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,785K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 16.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,460K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,394K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,289K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 3.68% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

Key filings for this company:

