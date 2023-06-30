Baird Maintains MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (MSM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - (NYSE:MSM) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 100.37. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of 94.29.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. - is 3,869MM, a decrease of 0.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.26%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 48,019K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
American Century Companies holds 2,926K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 8.82% over the last quarter.
ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,785K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 16.92% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,460K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 1.49% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,394K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 2.77% over the last quarter.
Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,289K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 3.68% over the last quarter.
MSC Industrial Direct Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended September 3, 2022 OR o TRANSITION REPORT PUR
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.