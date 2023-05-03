Baird Maintains Middlesex Water (MSEX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middlesex Water is 92.31. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.07% from its latest reported closing price of 69.37.

The projected annual revenue for Middlesex Water is 186MM, an increase of 12.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.67.

Middlesex Water Declares $0.31 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $69.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlesex Water. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSEX is 0.12%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 13,488K shares. The put/call ratio of MSEX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,154K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,013K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 738K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 544K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 394K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSEX by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Middlesex Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The company invests in its people, its infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

