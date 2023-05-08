Baird Maintains Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mettler Toledo International is 1,581.74. The forecasts range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of $1,785.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1,424.99.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler Toledo International is 3,997MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler Toledo International. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.38%, an increase of 24.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 24,461K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 962K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 24.30% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 593K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 561K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 28.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 532K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 42.67% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

