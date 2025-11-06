Baird Maintains LivaNova (LIVN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of LivaNova (NasdaqGS:LIVN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.99% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $64.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.85 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.99% from its latest reported closing price of $49.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,140MM, a decrease of 15.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.16%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 72,293K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,641K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,426K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,050K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing an increase of 23.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 11.05% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,972K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 14.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,954K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares , representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 20.19% over the last quarter.

