Baird Maintains Littelfuse (LFUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $288.66. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from its latest reported closing price of $254.99.

The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is $2,601MM, an increase of 3.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJJ - iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 8.02% over the last quarter.

POPFX - Prospector Opportunity Fund No Classes holds 26K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 19.80% over the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 500K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.32%, an increase of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 30,038K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Littelfuse Background Information

Littelfuse is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, its products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets - everywhere, every day.

