Baird Maintains Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings is 176.90. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.34% from its latest reported closing price of 167.93.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Electric Holdings is 4,035MM, an increase of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.77.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Declares $0.64 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the current share price of $167.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LECO is 0.33%, an increase of 26.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 56,137K shares. The put/call ratio of LECO is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,685K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,936K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 3.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 5.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,755K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,706K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 34.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Background Information

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

