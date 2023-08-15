News & Insights

Stocks
LPTX

Baird Maintains Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Outperform Recommendation

August 15, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 949.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leap Therapeutics is 25.19. The forecasts range from a low of 18.68 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 949.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leap Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leap Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 57.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTX is 0.02%, an increase of 50.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.45% to 46,008K shares. LPTX / Leap Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LPTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPTX / Leap Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,426K shares representing 62.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 808.13% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,000K shares representing 33.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,800K shares representing 23.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 32.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,047K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 58.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 65.63% over the last quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.