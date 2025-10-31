Baird Maintains LCI Industries (LCII) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.32% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LCI Industries is $105.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.32% from its latest reported closing price of $95.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LCI Industries is 4,431MM, an increase of 10.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.12%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 33,663K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 2.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,221K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 2.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,506K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 1.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 811K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 783K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 681K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.