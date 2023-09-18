Baird Maintains Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Laboratory Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 255.50. The forecasts range from a low of 217.15 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from its latest reported closing price of 201.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Laboratory Of America Holdings is 15,484MM, an increase of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.17.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Declares $0.72 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $201.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laboratory Of America Holdings. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.36%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 88,448K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,761K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,110K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,062K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares, representing a decrease of 30.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,054K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.21% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 1,958K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.