Baird Maintains L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 253.44. The forecasts range from a low of 170.69 to a high of $354.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of 195.15.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 17,630MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2045 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHX is 0.37%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 190,228K shares. The put/call ratio of LHX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,441K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,365K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,208K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares, representing an increase of 25.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 23.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,785K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,044K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 7.28% over the last quarter.

L3Harris Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

