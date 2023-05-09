Baird Maintains Kforce (KFRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kforce is 73.10. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.85% from its latest reported closing price of 55.44.

The projected annual revenue for Kforce is 1,696MM, a decrease of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kforce. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFRC is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 21,010K shares. The put/call ratio of KFRC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 814K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 16.18% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 750K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 646K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 99.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 623K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 580K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFRC by 31,745.31% over the last quarter.

Kforce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through its network of field offices located throughout the U.S. and two national delivery centers, Kforce provides opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Kforce promises to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.

