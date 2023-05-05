Baird Maintains Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 231.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 231.41% from its latest reported closing price of 2.77.

The projected annual revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 178MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTI is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.29% to 103,517K shares. The put/call ratio of KPTI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 9,634K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,295K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares, representing an increase of 51.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 12.04% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,727K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,296K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 51.14% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,656K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,854K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development.

