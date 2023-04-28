Baird Maintains IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings is 260.82. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.01% from its latest reported closing price of 183.66.

The projected annual revenue for IQVIA Holdings is 15,643MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1662 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.36%, a decrease of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 179,063K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,648K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,978K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 1.50% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,323K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 4.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,293K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,723K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 7.18% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

