Baird Maintains Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Integral Ad Science Holding (NasdaqGS:IAS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.56% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is 654MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.44%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 176,064K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 65,010K shares representing 39.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunriver Management holds 8,823K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,167K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 4,910K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,135K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 5.85% over the last quarter.

