Baird Maintains Inmode (INMD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Inmode (NASDAQ:INMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inmode is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.93% from its latest reported closing price of 42.83.

The projected annual revenue for Inmode is 535MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inmode. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INMD is 0.32%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 52,571K shares. The put/call ratio of INMD is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,471K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 20.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,422K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,754K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 15.11% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,503K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,065K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INMD by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Inmode Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ('RF') technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

