Baird Maintains Illumina (ILMN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Illumina is 242.02. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $353.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from its latest reported closing price of 218.69.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 5,111MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILMN is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 160,094K shares. The put/call ratio of ILMN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,743K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,020K shares, representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,478K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,427K shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 5,048K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 23.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,781K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,070K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILMN by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Illumina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Its focus on innovation has established it as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. The Company products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

