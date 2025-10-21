Baird Maintains Hyatt Hotels (H) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.66% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels is $159.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.66% from its latest reported closing price of $149.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hyatt Hotels is 6,800MM, an increase of 111.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H is 0.23%, an increase of 19.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 67,854K shares. The put/call ratio of H is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,955K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,872K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 36.13% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,310K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,948K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 38.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 76.13% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 2,448K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 28.01% over the last quarter.

