Baird Maintains Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $21.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.52. The average price target represents an increase of 37.33% from its latest reported closing price of $15.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is 10,026MM, an increase of 16.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.28%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 421,904K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 19,457K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,022K shares , representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 19,139K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,636K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 18,730K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,019K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 10.05% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 13,750K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,294K shares , representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 22.40% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 13,688K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,907K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 14.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

