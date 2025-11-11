Baird Maintains Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.51% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT is $43.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.88 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.51% from its latest reported closing price of $32.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global Medical REIT is 157MM, an increase of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is an decrease of 290 owner(s) or 79.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.04%, an increase of 62.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.31% to 3,063K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 286K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

Strs Ohio holds 161K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 154K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Heartland Advisors holds 153K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company.

Peregrine Capital Management holds 142K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

