Baird Maintains General Dynamics (GD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Dynamics is 275.35. The forecasts range from a low of 223.21 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.61% from its latest reported closing price of 215.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Dynamics is 43,301MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.43.

General Dynamics Declares $1.32 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share ($5.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.26 per share.

At the current share price of $215.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2491 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GD is 0.44%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 277,367K shares. The put/call ratio of GD is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,288K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,043K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,469K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GD by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,909K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,913K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,664K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,730K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,835K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GD by 10.26% over the last quarter.

General Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020.

See all General Dynamics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.