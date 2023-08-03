Baird Maintains Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.96% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks Inc is 19.46. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.96% from its latest reported closing price of 21.61.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks Inc is 613MM, an increase of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks Inc. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.48%, a decrease of 30.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 128,888K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WestBridge Capital Management holds 16,512K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,764K shares, representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 12,871K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,929K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,072K shares, representing a decrease of 19.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 85,827.00% over the last quarter.

Steadview Capital Management holds 5,666K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,064K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,919K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

