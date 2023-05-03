Baird Maintains Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks Inc is 19.02. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.98% from its latest reported closing price of 12.85.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks Inc is 613MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks Inc. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.69%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 136,463K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WestBridge Capital Management holds 13,764K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,871K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 12,871K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,596K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 7,072K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,273K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Steadview Capital Management holds 6,064K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amansa Capital Pte. holds 5,360K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

