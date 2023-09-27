Baird Maintains Fluor (FLR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.90% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is 40.65. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from its latest reported closing price of 36.33.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 15,302MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.26%, a decrease of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 162,390K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,564K shares representing 12.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,403K shares, representing an increase of 18.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,039K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,807K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103K shares, representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,627K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,249K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,434K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

