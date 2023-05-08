Baird Maintains Fluor (FLR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluor is 39.14. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 43.85% from its latest reported closing price of 27.21.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 15,302MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 7.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 154,950K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,987K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,558K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 28.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,388K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 28.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,320K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,259K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,312K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares, representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Fluor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

