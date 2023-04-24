Baird Maintains First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is 59.36. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of 51.77.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 604MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.35%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 150,425K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,594K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,889K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,080K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,004K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

