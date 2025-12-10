Baird Maintains Ferguson Enterprises (FERG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is $262.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.01 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from its latest reported closing price of $226.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,930MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79, a decrease of 4.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.47%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 208,986K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,518K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,390K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,547K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,031K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 65.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,385K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,368K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 84.06% over the last quarter.

