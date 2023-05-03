Baird Maintains ESAB (ESAB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ESAB is 68.08. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.11% from its latest reported closing price of 58.14.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is 2,504MM, a decrease of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

ESAB Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $58.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.34%, and the highest has been 0.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=38).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.22%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.28% to 68,666K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,518K shares representing 14.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,597K shares, representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,710K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 38.99% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,132K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 40.08% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,614K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 16.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,740K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 47.86% over the last quarter.

