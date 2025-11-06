Baird Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $153.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.72 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 100.00% from its latest reported closing price of $76.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is 670MM, a decrease of 51.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.25%, an increase of 7.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 71,185K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,350K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,771K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 65.15% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,278K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 63.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,891K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 73.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 552.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,837K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,754K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 97.71% over the last quarter.

