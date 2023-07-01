Baird Maintains Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,095.31% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is 8.42. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,095.31% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is 27MM, an increase of 80.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 13.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIGR is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 30,611K shares. The put/call ratio of EIGR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,028K shares representing 18.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445K shares, representing an increase of 32.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 7.19% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 3,950K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIGR by 15.18% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,319K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,262K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,100K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.