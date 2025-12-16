Baird Maintains Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $95.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $83.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 6,678MM, an increase of 13.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.33%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 567,761K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,059K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,773K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 90.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,804K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,826K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,010K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,587K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,863K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,628K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,651K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,388K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.59% over the last quarter.

