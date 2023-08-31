Baird Maintains Donaldson (DCI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is 67.06. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of 63.75.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is 3,465MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

Donaldson Declares $0.25 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $63.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCI is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 114,558K shares. The put/call ratio of DCI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,089K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,798K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 11.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,679K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,754K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,211K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Donaldson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ounded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands-to solve complex filtration challenges.

