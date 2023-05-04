Baird Maintains DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of DENTSPLY Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY Sirona is 41.62. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of 40.48.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY Sirona is 3,871MM, a decrease of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

DENTSPLY Sirona Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $40.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1045 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY Sirona. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.19%, an increase of 20.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 264,674K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,582K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,230K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 12,642K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,550K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,744K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,433K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,178K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2.69% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,901K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

